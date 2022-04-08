State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth $51,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 52-week low of $58.36 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

