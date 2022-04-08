State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KW opened at $23.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 73.39%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

