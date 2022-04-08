State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Argus downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

