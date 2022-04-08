Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $98.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The buyout of Zimmer will also support its raw material procurement strategy at its Texas flat roll steel mill. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $83.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

