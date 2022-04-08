Stellar Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $5.07 billion and $274.51 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00224624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00201219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.66 or 0.07546951 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,946 coins and its circulating supply is 24,742,849,628 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

