Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $93.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $81.28 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after buying an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,713,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

