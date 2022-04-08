Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

ENB stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

