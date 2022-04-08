Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Shares of SU stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

