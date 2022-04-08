Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

BGRY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

