Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $307.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.75. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

