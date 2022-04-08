StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.76.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Advaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
