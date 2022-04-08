StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advaxis by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 66,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Advaxis by 4,394.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advaxis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

