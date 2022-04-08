StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NEON opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
