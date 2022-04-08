StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 170,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

