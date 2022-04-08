StockNews.com Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Hold

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. 726,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.74 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,426,000 after buying an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

