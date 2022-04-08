StockNews.com Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CSGS stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

