StockNews.com Upgrades WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) to Buy

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.69.
About WPP (Get Rating)
