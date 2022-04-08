StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.60

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and traded as high as $21.94. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 7,803 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.