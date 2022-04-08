Strs Ohio Buys 4,100 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISBC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

