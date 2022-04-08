Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

