Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Buckle were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the third quarter valued at about $21,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,716,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,710,000 after purchasing an additional 169,664 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the third quarter valued at $4,985,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 40.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 530.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 97,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

