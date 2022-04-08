Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in JFrog were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 964.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,464. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $54.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

