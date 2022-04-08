Strs Ohio Has $112,000 Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.34 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

