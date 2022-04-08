Strs Ohio Has $127,000 Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 406,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 333,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,520,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 927,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 208,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

