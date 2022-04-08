Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,207,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $83.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

