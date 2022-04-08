Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 99.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 2,535,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 575,809 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of AEVA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $876.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

