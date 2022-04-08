Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omega Flex by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $131.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $173.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 47.75% and a net margin of 20.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

