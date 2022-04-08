Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SMU.UN stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 751,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$24.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.38%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

