Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,273 shares of company stock worth $2,193,645 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,926,000 after buying an additional 294,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares during the period.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.