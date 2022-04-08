Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.30 Million

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.78 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $345.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $376.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $480.37 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

