SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 558,119 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $624.39 million, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

