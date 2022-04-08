SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 558,119 shares.The stock last traded at $5.41 and had previously closed at $5.41.
Several equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $624.39 million, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.
In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,637 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,849,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
