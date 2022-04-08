Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.20. 245,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,738,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $1,194,362. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth $858,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 32.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,017.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

