Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will announce $154.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $835.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.00 million to $952.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $944.38 million, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of SHO opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.83 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 229,844 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,037 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,205,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 361,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

