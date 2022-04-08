Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $1,630,826.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,792. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $3,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 403.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 228.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provenire Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.3% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.