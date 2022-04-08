Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Shares of SPB stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 316,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,554. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

