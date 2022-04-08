Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.51

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.51 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 184,642 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.51. The company has a market capitalization of £106.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28.
Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)
