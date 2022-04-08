Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.51

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.51 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 184,642 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.51. The company has a market capitalization of £106.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.