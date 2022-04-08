Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells $179,960.00 in Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SRDX opened at $43.32 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.