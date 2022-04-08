Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $143,767.20

Swap (XWP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Swap has a market capitalization of $143,767.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,068,266 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

