Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to “Accumulate” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.55.

Shares of SWDBY opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

