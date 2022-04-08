Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $32.95. 2,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

