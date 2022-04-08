Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.91.

SWCH stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 627.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Switch by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,824,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 9.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 508,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

