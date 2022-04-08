Swop (SWOP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $46,627.00

Swop (SWOP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.06 or 0.00011819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a market cap of $10.86 million and $46,627.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07566860 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,798.76 or 1.00047942 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,172,182 coins and its circulating supply is 2,147,150 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

