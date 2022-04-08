Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €114.50 ($125.82) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.63.

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.