Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €119.97 ($131.83).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €114.50 ($125.82) on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.63.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

