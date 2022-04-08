Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock opened at $168.54 on Thursday. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.