SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0252 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $80,180.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00263085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00023068 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00665159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,323,181 coins and its circulating supply is 123,689,952 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

