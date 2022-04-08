Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.28. 81,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,788,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 271,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $243,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

