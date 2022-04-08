Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 135.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 155,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,043.01%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

