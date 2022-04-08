Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $1,050,950.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TGT opened at $228.19 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

