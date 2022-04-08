Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $1,050,950.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TGT opened at $228.19 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.85.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
