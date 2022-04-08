Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,427 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $228.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

