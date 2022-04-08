Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $228.19 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

