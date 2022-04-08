Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.
Shares of TGT stock opened at $228.19 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $184.00 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
