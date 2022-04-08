Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 91,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,841. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $630.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $2,337,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

